The Global Citizen Festival heads to South Africa at the end of the year with an all-star concert on Dec. 2 headlined by Beyoncé, Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Wizkid and Usher, alongside local stars at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg as the culmination of the worldwide celebrations honoring Nelson Mandela’s 100th anniversary of his birth.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell flew into Johannesburg earlier this week to launch Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. She is one of the hosts and producers of the extravaganza, which will also feature Oprah Winfrey as special keynote speaker to talk about Mandela’s legacy. Campbell’s cohosts include Sir Bob Geldof, Gayle King, Bonang Matheba, Tyler Perry and Forest Whitaker.

Campbell enjoyed a close relationship with Mandela and said cohosting the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in South Africa, “which is going to be a joyous, star-studded affair,” was a way of honoring his legacy.

Presented together with the House of Mandela and the Motsepe Foundation, Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 is a free-ticketed concert. The “Mandela 100” campaign seeks to mobilize $1 billion in new commitments for the world’s most marginalized people, with $500 million set to impact the lives of 20 million women and girls worldwide.

Campbell said the concert was aimed at “inspiring people and creating awareness of the world as a global citizen — we are all a global citizen.” She noted that, “whether we like it or not, air travel, social media, climate change and television have connected us to such degree that it is no longer possible to put our heads in the sand and pretend our brothers and sisters do not exist. We are all in this together.”

Prior to December’s concert is another activist-driven event, the upcoming 2018 Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 29.