Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Child

Naomi Campbell is a new mom.

The supermodel revealed on Tuesday that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Campbell announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding her daughter’s feet.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. “So honored to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Many celebrities and fashion industry figures shared their well wishes to Campbell in the comments, including the likes of Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Andy Cohen, Riccardo Tisci, Diane von Furstenberg, Edward Enninful and many others.

“Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!” Versace wrote. “I am so so so happy for you and I can’t wait to meet her!! Lots and lots of love.”

“Oh my god!” Jacobs wrote. “Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Campbell revealed the news just four days before her 51st birthday. She had previously spoken about becoming a mother in an interview with Evening Standard in 2017, stating “I think about having children all the time, but now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

