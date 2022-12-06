×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Naomi Osaka Dons a Little Black Dress With Delicate Details for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The tennis champion just released her new children's book "The Way Champs Play."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Naomi Osaka during Monday’s December 5, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Naomi Osaka appears on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" on Monday. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Naomi Osaka appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday, wearing a little black dress.

The tennis champion selected a silhouette by Zimmermann with a low neckline, ruched sleeves and a skirt that hit above the thigh.

She coordinated the look with black peep-toe heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. She accessorized with a silver and diamond choker with a small flower clasp from Pasquale Bruni.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Naomi Osaka during Monday’s December 5, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and guest Naomi Osaka on Monday. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To create her look, Osaka worked with celebrity stylist Jason Rembert, who counts Hailee Steinfeld, Rita Ora and Yo Gotti among his clients.

For makeup, Osaka worked with Emmy-nominated makeup artist Jessica Smalls, who gave the sports star a smokey eye shadow with heavy eyeliner and mascara. Osaka also sported a touch of highlighter on her cheeks and a glossy nude lip. For hair, she worked with Marty Harper, who gave her a voluminous curly style.

Osaka promoted her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play.” The book teaches young children the value of good sportsmanship, being kind, working as a team and having fun. It was published on Tuesday and is available on Amazon.

Osaka’s appearance marked the first time the four-time Grand Slam champion has ever done a late-night talk show segment. Osaka discussed her early childhood tennis lessons and enjoying her favorite Haitian food dishes when in New York. They also discussed her advocacy for mental health issues.

In addition to her four Grand Slam titles, Osaka is also ranked No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association.

