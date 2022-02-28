Naomi Osaka Joins Fortnite Icon Series With New Outfits

Naomi Osaka has entered Fortnite.

The tennis phenom and highest paid female athlete in the world is the newest addition to battle royale game Fortnite, as part of their Icon Series. Last year, Epic Games added LeBron James to Fortnite through the same series.

Osaka joins the game with two new outfits — the Naomi Osaka and Dark Priestess outfits — inspired by her heritage and designed with help from her sister, Mari. Gamers can apply the outfits on their in-game characters beginning March 3 at 7 p.m. EST.

“I’ve been playing Fortnite for a long time — when I saw LeBron had joined the Icon Series, it made me want to join the Fortnite family, too. It’s really amazing to be able to connect with so many people around the world,” said Osaka in a statement.

Epic Games celebrated the new outfits on Monday with a mural in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. On March 1, the tennis star will team with Twitch streamer berleezy to give a first look at the outfits in action and on March 2 gamers can compete in the Naomi Osaka Cup for a chance to unlock both outfits, as well as the Royale Racket and Portalforger Paddle Pickaxes and a spray before the official launch on the 3rd.

“The ‘Icon Series’ is the ultimate celebration of the most dynamic figures in culture for Fortnite’s audience of millions, and there’s no one more perfect than Naomi Osaka to join the Series as the first female athlete,” added Nate Nanzer, Global VP of Partnerships, Epic Games in a statement. “Just as Fortnite is more than a game, Naomi is so much more than an athlete.”

Epic Games joins a long list of partnerships for Osaka, including Louis Vuitton, Nike, Levi’s, Shiseido and recent addition Victoria’s Secret as part of their VS Collective that highlights women through collaborations, partnerships and campaigns.

The game developer prior to this launch teamed with Moncler to launch their Alyx collaboration in Fortnite and debuted physical and digital collections with Balenciaga.