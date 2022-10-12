×
Naomi Watts Gives Drew Barrymore a Menopausal Facial Massage With Her New Stripes Skin Care Line on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Watts' skin care line officially launches on Oct. 18.

drew barrymore and naomi watts stripes skincare
Drew Barrymore, left, and Naomi Watts on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Oct. 11, 2022. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

Naomi Watts took to “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday to promote her new skin care line, Stripes.

The actress shared her skin care regimen with Barrymore and highlighted the products, which are meant for women who are going through perimenopause and menopause.

“This is called the power move,” Watts said as she massaged Barrymore’s face for the segment. “And it’s called that because it’s packed with really powerful ingredients, and we’ve got five different hyaluronic acids in here, along with ectoine and squalene, which are specifically powerful because they are great for hydration from menopausal or perimenopausal skin.”

Naomi Watts gives Drew Barrymore a facial with products from her Stripes skincare line on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Oct. 11

While Stripes officially launches on Oct. 18, this isn’t Watts’ first foray into the beauty space. The actress cofounded retailer Onda Beauty in 2014. When she decided to launch Stripes as a menopausal beauty brand, she partnered with biotech company Amyris, which also bought Onda earlier this year.

Drew Barrymore and Naomi Watts on "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Naomi Watts joins Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Oct. 11, 2022.

Stripes products come in refillable glass containers. The debut collection will include 11 products ranging in price from $40 to $85 and will be available for purchase at Onda Beauty, as well as on Amazon and the brand’s website.

“Women should feel like the menopause conversation is a normal one to have,” said Watts, who is also Stripes’ chief creative officer, in an exclusive interview in September with Beauty Inc. “This should be the end of the shame and secrecy, and the beginning of something new and wonderful for women.”

