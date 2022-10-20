×
Naomi Watts Sparkles in Stripes to Launch Her Stripes Skin Care Line

The actress' brand is geared toward perimenopausal and menopausal women.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on October 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Stripes)
Naomi Watts attends the Stripes launch party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on Oct. 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Getty Images for Stripes

Naomi Watts arrived at the launch party for her new skin care brand Stripes on Wednesday in Pacific Palisades, California, in a look that was befitting of its name.

To celebrate her new entrepreneurial endeavor, Watts wore a two-piece matching green, pink and brown striped ensemble. Her sequined top was sleeveless with a mock neckline coordinated with a pleated skirt that hit just above the ankle.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on October 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Stripes)
Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by her and Amyris on Oct. 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Getty Images for Stripes

She accessorized with a pair of gold wedges, several rings and a pair of blue stone earrings.

The actress went for a natural daytime makeup look. She opted for a light pink lip, a hint of blush and just a touch of mascara and eyeliner. She parted her short blond hair down the center in a bob-style cut.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by Amyris and Naomi Watts on October 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Stripes)
Naomi Watts attends the Stripes Launch Party hosted by her and Amyris on Oct. 19, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. Getty Images for Stripes

Watts recently appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote the skin care line. She gave Barrymore herself a menopausal facial massage while discussing the effects of menopause on the skin.

Stripes is designed for women who are going through perimenopause and menopause. The products, ranging in price from $40 to $85, come in refillable glass containers. The collection officially launched on Oct. 18 and is available for purchase at Onda Beauty, as well as on Amazon and Stripes’ website.

Stripes marks Watts’ second beauty venture after cofounding clean beauty retailer Onda Beauty in 2014, which is also serving as one of Stripes’ retail partners. Stripes launched with biotech company Amyris, which is known for its work with fragrances and cosmetic ingredients, and also acquired Onda recently.

In addition to her beauty ventures, Watts is also currently promoting her new Netflix series “The Watcher.” The drama is based on a true story about a married couple who purchases their dream home and starts receiving ominous letters and sinister threats.

