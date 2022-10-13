×
Naomi Watts Shines With Art Deco-inspired Glamour in Reflective Lanvin Dress at ‘The Watcher’ Premiere

The actress stars in the new Netflix limited series alongside Bobby Cannavale.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Naomi Watts attends the New York premiere of ‚ÄúThe Watcher‚Äù at Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Lanvin RTW Fall 2022
Lanvin RTW Fall 2022
Lanvin RTW Fall 2022
Lanvin RTW Fall 2022
Naomi Watts made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet for the premiere of her Netflix series “The Watcher” on Wednesday in New York.

The actress selected a two-tone green striped shimmering dress with pyramid-like textural details from Lanvin’s fall 2022 collection. Creative director Bruno Sialelli took inspiration from founder Jeanne Lanvin’s Art Deco aesthetic and interpreted it with ancient Egyptian references.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - OCTOBER 12: New York Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Watcher' held at The Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. 13 Oct 2022 Pictured: Naomi Watts. Photo credit: Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907147_026.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naomi Watts at the New York premiere of Netflix’s “The Watcher’ held at The Paris Theater on Oct. 12. Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Watts coordinated the look with a pair of metallic green pumps from Gianvito Rossi and accessorized with several rings and green stone earrings.

Watts worked with stylist Jeanann Williams, who has worked with Julianna Margulies, Bette Midler and Monica Barbaro.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA - OCTOBER 12: New York Premiere Of Netflix's 'The Watcher' held at The Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. 13 Oct 2022 Pictured: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale. Photo credit: Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA907147_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale at the New York premiere of Netflix’s “The Watcher” held at The Paris Theater on Oct. 12. Jordan Hinton/Image Press Agency

Watts went for a classic and natural makeup look with a pink lip, rosy blush and light eye makeup with mascara.

In addition to promoting “The Watcher,” Watts is also making the media circuit rounds to promote her new skin care line, Stripes. The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday to give Barrymore a menopausal facial massage. Stripes officially launches on Oct. 18. This marks Watts’ second foray into beauty after she cofounded clean beauty retailer Onda Beauty in 2014.

“The Watcher” premieres on Netflix on Oct. 13. In addition to Watts, the limited series by Ryan Murphy also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow. The dramatization is based on a true story about a married couple who purchases their dream home and starts receiving ominous letters and sinister threats. Watts is also set to star in another Ryan Murphy series, “Feud: Capote’s Women,” debuting in 2023.

