The plaudits keep coming for Narciso Rodriguez. After receiving the CFDA Lifetime Achievement award and the FIT Couture Council Award for Artistry this year, he will receive the National Arts Club’s 2018 Medal of Honor in Fashion at its gala Dec. 7.

Julianna Margulies, Rachel Feinstein and Cindi Leive will speak at the event.

The National Arts Club was founded in 1898 by author and poet Charles De Kay, the literary and art critic for The New York Times, who started the organization as a gathering place for artists and patrons. The NAC is located on Gramercy Park South, a few blocks away from Rodriguez’s longtime studio, and hosts weekly members-only and public events. Its Medal of Honor galas honor leaders in art, literature, music, fashion, film, architecture and technology. Past recipients have included WH Auden, Eudora Welty, Tennessee Williams, Norman Mailer, Saul Bellow, Louise Bourgeois, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda and William Ivey Long, to name a few.