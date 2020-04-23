The worlds of entertainment and fashion seem to be growing ever closer.

French film studio Gaumont has partnered with e-commerce platform Dropdaze to spin off a designer brand from the Netflix crime drama, “Narcos Los Angeles,” which was just renewed for season 5.

The brand will include men’s designer fashion such as military jackets and pants, graphic tees and hoodies, soccer uniform sets, jewelry with handcrafted-in-L.A. hardware and lifestyle goods.

The collection will be available online this year, according to a release, and through pop-up shops in key markets.

The gangster drama series tells the true story of Colombia’s drug cartels, drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and his interaction with the Drug Enforcement Agency. It has a following worldwide, and is the number one series in the Middle East. The show’s 1970s and ’80s crime boss, lady boss and hustler looks (by costume designer Maria Estela Fernandez) have garnered coverage in publications ranging from Dazed to Oprah magazine.

The collection is the latest foray for streaming TV into fashion branding; in 2017, Hulu enlisted indie New York label Vaquera to create a collection inspired by its hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And Amazon Prime Video’s fashion competition series “Making the Cut” has its finale April 24, when the winner will launch a collection for sale on the e-commerce and content platform.

Born in France in 1895, Gaumont is celebrating 125 years in the film and TV industry, with offices in Paris, Los Angeles, London, and Berlin, Gaumont produces and distributes a slate of programming that includes the Netflix series “Narcos” and “F is for Family,” and for Amazon Prime Video, the Latin American production based on the 2015 “FIFA Gate” corruption scandal.

Dropdaze is an e-commerce platform founded by Will Jarvis, Neil Saada, and Amaury Bargioni, who previously worked together in the streetwear space. The business plans to release high-end capsules from names across creative industries, inspired by everything from a TV show to a cult movie, to an Instagram personality or streamer, beginning in early 2021.