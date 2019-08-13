Nars is taking risqué marketing to the next level.
The 25-year-old beauty company, best known for its Orgasm blush — among other shade names that are sexual innuendos — has social media abuzz over its newest campaign.
Nars posted the raunchy video — which shows a nude lipstick melting into the phallic shape — to its Instagram account with the caption: “When the nudes keep you up all night.” Social media was quick to react, with many expressing their shock at the campaign. Model Chrissy Teigen, for one, poked fun at the campaign on her Twitter account.
“The View” cohost Meghan McCain for another, responded to the video campaign, claiming the brand’s blush is her favorite to use.
Beauty influencers, including Nicolette Mason and Manny Gutierrez, have also reacted to the campaign, praising the brand for its unique marketing.
While some are amused by Nars’ marketing tactic, others on social media are taking the opportunity to point out that the brand sells in the Chinese market, which requires animal testing.
While many are disturbed by the video, the lipstick itself seen in the campaign is the brand’s Morocco shade and is not sold in the phallic shape. Read on to see more social media reactions to Nars’ new lipstick campaign.
Read more here:
Shiseido Signs Tory Burch Fragrance License
Nars Reveals First Collaboration With Erdem
BeautyCon Returns to Los Angeles
WATCH: Patrick Ta Talks Working With Rihanna and Adriana Lima