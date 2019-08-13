Nars is taking risqué marketing to the next level.

The 25-year-old beauty company, best known for its Orgasm blush — among other shade names that are sexual innuendos — has social media abuzz over its newest campaign.

Nars posted the raunchy video — which shows a nude lipstick melting into the phallic shape — to its Instagram account with the caption: “When the nudes keep you up all night.” Social media was quick to react, with many expressing their shock at the campaign. Model Chrissy Teigen, for one, poked fun at the campaign on her Twitter account.

honestly in love with this color and now I must have it to soften my boner — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 12, 2019

“The View” cohost Meghan McCain for another, responded to the video campaign, claiming the brand’s blush is her favorite to use.

It’s my favorite blush 😕 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 12, 2019

Beauty influencers, including Nicolette Mason and Manny Gutierrez, have also reacted to the campaign, praising the brand for its unique marketing.

Francois Nars is our sex positive makeup king!!!! — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) August 12, 2019

Honestly I live for NARS branding lol ❤️ #orgasm — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) August 13, 2019

While some are amused by Nars’ marketing tactic, others on social media are taking the opportunity to point out that the brand sells in the Chinese market, which requires animal testing.

Whilst y’all lose your minds over an advert for what is essentially just another nude lipstick, please remember that Nars changed their animal testing stance in 2017 to join the Chinese market 🌝🚫 don’t buy this shit https://t.co/PSDtTvhQMM — Amyleigh ☕️ (@AmyleighCraigg) August 13, 2019

Cool. Nars tests on animals https://t.co/08JN7scBQs — Morgane le Fay☾ (@morgancrawf) August 13, 2019

NARS tests on animals but y’all are worked up about this fucking ad? WACK https://t.co/W25dj0u5rl — Lana (@LeannaWhatever) August 13, 2019

While many are disturbed by the video, the lipstick itself seen in the campaign is the brand’s Morocco shade and is not sold in the phallic shape. Read on to see more social media reactions to Nars’ new lipstick campaign.

NARS reached meteoric levels of fame with a blush called “Orgasm,” and there are plenty of other shade names that will make you…well, blush. François Nars is such a genius, in fact, that he sold his company to Shiseido and then bought his own island in the South Pacific. https://t.co/tkcl7i38Y6 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) August 12, 2019

nars: *has the iconic ‘orgasm’ blush*

everyone: ok ya

nars: *melts a lipstick*

everyone: IN MY GOOD CHRISTIAN HOUSEHOLD? — ketamine holy water (@rosyghoul) August 12, 2019

One time an old lady asked me what color lipstick I was wearing from Nars and it was called “Pussy Control” 😕 https://t.co/pnvQgHF68C — LP (@LaurenPaez_) August 12, 2019

Nars literally has products called Orgasm, Pussy Control, DEEP THROAT…… What did you expect sis. https://t.co/cywhnopbEY — Gama 🦋 (@itsmegama) August 13, 2019

this is an integral part of nars’ branding, hence their entire line of products called ORGASM. sex has always been a part of their brand identity so the fact that y’all are just noticing this………. https://t.co/L6NkGOEhz7 — soju princess (@dioregoist) August 12, 2019

Ikr?? The only ppl shocked by this either don’t buy a lot of makeup or have never bought anything from NARS lol — rennisaint (@rennisaint1) August 12, 2019

those who are disturbed clearly are not familiar with the brand. Nars IS sex appeal, and has always been. Before makeup was even mainstream, they were releasing colors named “Deepthroat” and “Orgasm” like…cmon y’all https://t.co/x76A31ZlpX — newport short♿️ (@Ashlynpicou) August 12, 2019

I’m tired of NARS overly sexualising makeup it’s so unnecessary and tacky, just stop https://t.co/bG3nTpA5uS — Blossom💸 (@cle_eaux) August 13, 2019

