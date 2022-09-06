The Brand That Wants You to Wear Skin Care to Bed

LONDON — Ready-to-wear meets skin care.

Leah Uka, a former combat medical technician in the British Army, left her post 13 years ago and worked in business development, until shifting gears to become a skin care specialist at Skin Clinic. That last role is the one that inspired her current venture, which combines sleepwear and skin care.

Uka is combining nightwear staples with advanced skin care after growing tired of the 10-step skin care routines she used to advise customers to adopt.

Her newly launched brand, Narvvi, aims to add advanced skin care such as hyaluronic acid, marine collagen peptides and argan oil into the fabrics.

The debut collection offers eight pieces of silky garments, from slipdresses, sleep masks to silk trousers and shorts available in black, rose pink and white. Courtesy of Narvvi

Her debut collection offers eight pieces of silky garments, from slipdresses, sleep masks to silk trousers and shorts available in black, rose pink and white.

Each garment is meant to deliver skin care benefits for anywhere up to 12 to 24 months.

“As a skin specialist as well as a founder, it was important to me that Narvvi was built on the premise of prevention over cure,” said Uka, adding that her goal is to “simplify skin health, for a whole host of ongoing and cumulative benefits and make a visible difference to the appearance of your skin as well as your wardrobe.”

All of the collection is made in London and Uka uses micelle technology that takes oil-based products and making them bio-absorbable.

During wear, the formula is slowly released into the skin, and is meant to optimize skin hydration.

Clothing that doubles as skin care has been shifting onto the market in the last year with brands such as PH5, which launched in 2014, but only garnered attraction last year for its HydraKnit, where knitwear is fused with hyaluronic acid molecules.