NAS’ NEW DEAL: The Pantone Color Institute and the recording artist Nas have teamed up to create “Ultra Black By Nas.”

The name has dual meaning since it is also the name of the performer’s new single. As part of the alliance, there is “Ultra Black by Nas” merchandise that is being sold online, with some proceeds designated for charity.

In press material about the collaboration, Pantone described Ultra Black as “a testament of the times and a statement for being unapologetically pro-Black, and thus pro-humanity. While the color black often connotes feelings of darkness, Nas reimagines the term to represent its richness, complexity and profound beauty.”

Nas has excelled in the music industry on many fronts, having released 12 studio albums, including platinum and multiplatinum ones. The rapper, songwriter and investor has also appeared in films and earned praise as an executive producer for the Netflix series “The Get Down.” He is also cofounder of Mass Appeal Records.

The customized color was inspired by the musician and is in recognition of “the undeniable contribution the Black community has made to culture, music and beyond,” according to Pantone, adding that it “represents the unification of all people, spotlighting Black joy and the promising future ahead.”

“As the global color authority, Pantone understands that color is at the forefront of communication and has the ability to be a powerful tool in order to convey a powerful message,” Pantone said in releasing the news.

Fans can buy such limited-run items as a Pantone x Nas white UB T-shirt and digital album for $30.