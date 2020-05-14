NASCAR and Sprayground are launching their first backpack collection on May 17, coinciding with the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The auto racing company is the first major sport to resume competition since lockdowns began to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The capsule is comprised of two car-racing-inspired backpacks with compartments for a 17-inch laptop, USB sticks, wires and cables, compact cameras, external hard drives and other accessories. While both backpacks bear Sprayground’s shark-mouth design, one backpack has NASCAR’s logo over a camouflage design and the other features a top-down view of NASCAR’s South Carolina race track.

“This collection was really unique to design. Similar to the cutting edge of the race track, and with the speed of the race in mind, we used the same sleek precision when creating these bags,” said Sprayground founder and creative director, David Ben-David. “We’re stoked about these new designs and think our fans are going to love them.”

Founded in 2010, Sprayground has collaborated with the NBA, Marvel, Shaquille O’Neal, Spike Lee, Buzz Aldrin, the Colombian Army and humanitarian organizations.