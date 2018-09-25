Count Nasty Gal in as the latest company looking to broaden its customer base by offering more sizes.

The e-tailer said Tuesday it released a capsule collection with pieces ranging from sizes 0 to 18. The company’s product offering typically goes up to size 10 or a large.

The capsule totals more than 25 stockkeeping units dubbed transitional wear into fall with items such as graphic T-shirts, dresses, blouses and jackets retailing from $12 to $90. Nasty Gal tapped Alessandra Garcia Lorido to be the face of the capsule, which appears to be the start of a broader aim by the company to be more size inclusive.

Nasty Gal is part of Manchester-based boohoo group plc and was acquired by the company out of bankruptcy in February 2017. It’s the smallest brand within the boohoo group portfolio with revenue of 24.4 million pounds reported for the company’s fiscal year ended in February. The results, boohoo group said in its annual report, exceeded expectations as Nasty Gal continues to grow its business outside of the core U.S. under its new parent.

Nasty Gal is the latest looking to tap the plus-size market, acknowledging its somewhat tardy venture into the space saying in Tuesday’s announcement “We’re finally joining the party” in reference to the extended sizing and also later saying “we were overdue for a change.”

Others to have also offered extended sizing more recently include Reformation in its spring collaboration with Ali Tate Cutler. Volcom in May enlisted model Natalie Nootenboom to be the face of its “Volcom for Every Body” campaign, which began the company’s rollout of an extended size range that began with its fall denim offering. There’s also existing brands in the marketplace that continue to offer fashionable pieces in a range of sizes, including retailer Torrid, which recently installed Liz Muñoz in the ceo spot to continue growing the brand with a focus on connecting the business’ Internet and in-store experiences for customers.