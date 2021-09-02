×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Pucci Confirms Camille Miceli as Artistic Director

Fashion

Prada, Theaster Gates Launch Experimental Design Lab

Fashion

Why Luxury Brands Are Sitting Out the Resale Market Boom

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Athleisure Capsule

SI Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver and Kayla Jane will be featured in the campaign.

Josephine Skriver in a look from
Josephine Skriver in a look from the Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated line. ICON

Nasty Gal and Sports Illustrated are teaming up to celebrate women in sports.

The online women’s wear retailer and the sports media company have created a 20-piece capsule of inclusively sized athleisure and functional sportswear that will launch on the Nasty Gal app and website today.

Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated features ’80s-inspired heritage sweatshirts, bicycle shorts and matching sets in bold greens and monochrome colors. Key pieces include printed sport leggings, oversize bomber jackets, mock neck cropped sweaters, cropped sweats, polo tops and graphic T-shirts with messages including “Throw Like a Badass” and “Don’t Play Games, Play Sport.”

In the U.S., the collection is available in sizes 0-20 and retails for $17 to $111. It is also being sold in the U.K. where sizes 4 to 24 are offered and prices are 10 to 65 pounds.

Related Galleries

Kayla Jane in Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated
Kayla Jane in looks from the collection. ICON

The companies have tapped SI swimsuit model Josephine Skriver and Kayla Jane to be featured in the campaign. Skriver said when she was approached to be a face of the collaboration, she never thought twice. “I saw the collection and loved it. It aligns perfectly with my style and values. I am an Sl girl and love a badass girl moment.”

She said she was partial to the hoodies and sweats in the collection. “I love the color palette. It’s super me.”

This is Skriver’s second year working with Sports Illustrated and in her debut, she was named Rookie of the Year. “I love working with Sports illustrated. There is such a sense of community. I love everything from the shoot days to press days and events. It’s such an amazing group of women to be surrounded by.”

Beyond this, Skriver said she’s working on a project with another model buddy that will be coming soon. “I can’t share too much, but my best friend Jasmine Tookes and I have been working on something special for the last three years. I am beyond proud of it. Stay tuned for fall.”

The Los Angeles-based Nasty Gal was founded in 2006 and was purchased out of bankruptcy by London’s Boohoo Group in 2017. Sports Illustrated has been owned by Authentic Brands Group since 2019 and has expanded beyond a magazine into television, film, events and lifestyle products.

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Size-inclusive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad