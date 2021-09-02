Nasty Gal, Sports Illustrated Create Athleisure Capsule

Nasty Gal and Sports Illustrated are teaming up to celebrate women in sports.

The online women’s wear retailer and the sports media company have created a 20-piece capsule of inclusively sized athleisure and functional sportswear that will launch on the Nasty Gal app and website today.

Nasty Gal x Sports Illustrated features ’80s-inspired heritage sweatshirts, bicycle shorts and matching sets in bold greens and monochrome colors. Key pieces include printed sport leggings, oversize bomber jackets, mock neck cropped sweaters, cropped sweats, polo tops and graphic T-shirts with messages including “Throw Like a Badass” and “Don’t Play Games, Play Sport.”

In the U.S., the collection is available in sizes 0-20 and retails for $17 to $111. It is also being sold in the U.K. where sizes 4 to 24 are offered and prices are 10 to 65 pounds.

Kayla Jane in looks from the collection. ICON

The companies have tapped SI swimsuit model Josephine Skriver and Kayla Jane to be featured in the campaign. Skriver said when she was approached to be a face of the collaboration, she never thought twice. “I saw the collection and loved it. It aligns perfectly with my style and values. I am an Sl girl and love a badass girl moment.”

She said she was partial to the hoodies and sweats in the collection. “I love the color palette. It’s super me.”

This is Skriver’s second year working with Sports Illustrated and in her debut, she was named Rookie of the Year. “I love working with Sports illustrated. There is such a sense of community. I love everything from the shoot days to press days and events. It’s such an amazing group of women to be surrounded by.”

Beyond this, Skriver said she’s working on a project with another model buddy that will be coming soon. “I can’t share too much, but my best friend Jasmine Tookes and I have been working on something special for the last three years. I am beyond proud of it. Stay tuned for fall.”

The Los Angeles-based Nasty Gal was founded in 2006 and was purchased out of bankruptcy by London’s Boohoo Group in 2017. Sports Illustrated has been owned by Authentic Brands Group since 2019 and has expanded beyond a magazine into television, film, events and lifestyle products.