Natalia Bryant Thinks Pink in Hooded Tom Ford Gown at CFDA Fashion Awards

Natalia Bryant arrived on the red carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a vibrant look. For the occasion, Bryant wore a pink Tom Ford hooded gown.

Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

The gown, which featured dramatic ruched detailing throughout, had drawstring ties attached to the hood. She coordinated with a gold clutch, statement earrings and a series of rings. Her hair was pulled back into a bun with a middle part.

She worked with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who has outfitted Megan Fox, Winnie Harlow and Lori Harvey.

Bryant attended the star-studded event alongside Kylie Jenner, Janelle Monáe, Bradley Cooper, Cher and Katie Holmes.

Kylie Jenner (L) and Natalia Bryant attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images

Bryant is continuing her venture into the fashion industry. Last year she signed a contract with IMG models, with the agency helping build the 19-year-old’s profile through editorial and brand endorsements.

Many awards were distributed at the ceremony, including Kim Kardashian’s Skims receiving the Inaugural Innovation Award, Catherine Holstein of Khaite was named Womenswear Designer of the Year, Emily Adam Bode Aujla of Bode for Menswear Designer of the Year and Raul Lopez was awarded the American Accessory Designer of the Year.

The CFDA Fashion Awards recognize the industry’s most notable designers and visionaries. This year’s event, presented by Amazon Fashion, honored Lenny Kravitz, Andrew Bolton, Patti Wilson, Law Roach and the late Virgil Abloh, among others.