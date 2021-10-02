Natalia Vodianova, Camille Razat Celebrate Chopard’s Naked Heart Collab

HEART STRINGS: Chopard celebrated its collaboration with Natalia Vodianova’s Naked Heart Foundation with a chic Paris Fashion Week cocktail at its Place Vendôme boutique.

Artistic director Caroline Scheufele and Vodianova welcomed “Emily in Paris” star Camille Razat, French actress Josephine Japy and model Sacha Luss to their newly-renovated space.

The partnership started three years ago, from plans hatched between Scheufele and Vodianova while watching a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match to support the children’s charity. “It’s not just about money of course, when it comes to Chopard it’s about this platform, and about Caroline herself. When she co-hosts an event with us it goes to another level and people want to be part of it, people want to be generous,” said Vodianova.

The supermodel was fresh off walking the Balmain runway, an experience she called “magnificent.” Scheufele has asked her to design pieces for the collection, and while that idea is still on hold, Vodianova will focus on expanding the charity. She wants to add new cities and co-hosts around the world. “I’m 40, so I have time. I want to build longevity of the foundation, so this is the first step,” she said. They also plan to return to Cannes with their annual event next year.

Since the Chopard-owned Hotel de Vendôme is under construction and not slated to open until next year, the group decamped for an intimate candlelight dinner at the Ritz next door.

SEE MORE:

Jessica Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal Celebrate the Chopard Trophy in Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Cannes Names Chopard Trophy Winners

Julia Roberts Becomes the ‘Ambassadress’ for Chopard