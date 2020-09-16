A SWISS ACCOUNT: Imagine having dinner with Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova at their home in Paris?

Guests at a charity event in Geneva on Tuesday night didn’t have to: They could actually bid on that experience in aid of the Naked Heart Foundation, which helps special-needs children in Russia.

That lot scored the highest bid of the night, and the event overall raised 500,000 Swiss francs. Other auction lots include a Paolo Roversi print, treatments by Augustinus Bader and watches and jewelry by Chopard, a key sponsor of the night, hosted by Frederik Paulsen and Olga Litviniuk.

The event at La Réserve Genève was capped off with a jazzy performance by French singer Crystal Murray.

Vodianova was easy to spot in her shiny red Alexander Terekhov dress and sparkling Chopard jewels. (Red is the signature color of the charity.)

A model with 2.6 million followers on Instagram and steely determination, Vodianova has forged ahead with socially distanced charity gatherings, pandemic be dammed, and this was her second since July. Vodianova set up the Naked Heart Foundation in 2004 to help eradicate child abandonment in Russia and build accessible play facilities for children of all abilities.

Last year, she established the Naked Heart Foundation (Switzerland) as a Swiss tax-exempt charitable foundation with a seat in Geneva.