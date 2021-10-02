×
Natalia Vodianova Welcomes Russian Architect Harry Nuriev to Paris

Karlie Kloss, Soo Joo Park, Mariacarla Boscono and Irina Shayk were among the catwalk veterans who piled into the party.

Natalia Vodianova in David Koma
Natalia Vodianova tries out Harry Nuriev's futuristic sofa. Lucia Ferrario

It was a supermodel flash flood on Friday night when Natalia Vodianova hosted a dinner at the new Cheval Blanc hotel to welcome Russian architect and furniture designer Harry Nuriev to Paris.

Karlie Kloss, Soo Joo Park, Mariacarla Boscono and Irina Shayk were among the catwalk veterans who piled into the party, some testing out Nuriev’s striking furniture: a curved sofa in his fetish royal blue color, and Space Age seating made of clusters of silver capsules of varying heights.

Meadow Walker, the modeling daughter of late “Fast & Furious” actor Paul Walker, said she was nervous about two important walks in her near future: down the runway at Sunday night’s Givenchy show, and the aisle for her wedding, coming up in a week. She held out a hand to show LVMH executive Jean-Christophe Laizeau her engagement ring.

Tyler Billinger, Soo Joo Prk
Tyler Billinger and Soo Joo Park.

Antoine Arnault huddled with Moncler’s Remo Ruffini in the private dining room, while Riccardo Tisci visited with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in an adjoining room.

Sasha Luss, a Siberian-born beauty who transitioned to acting, said she’s heading to Budapest later this month to play in a drama set during three days of the Second World War.

Other guests included art dealer Emmanuel Perrotin, shoe designer Amina Muaddi and Vetements chief Guram Gvasalia.

Vodianova, who co-hosted the party with events and communications maven Alyssa Volskaya, stood out in a turquoise minidress by David Koma with a fluff of feathers at the bust and a rope of crystals at the hem.

Raising her Champagne glass to toast Nuriev, Vodianova pointed out that the small figurines nestled near the floral centerpieces were there for the taking: swans miraculously carved from old tires. She explained that these are common sights at Russian gas stations that Nuriev rendered in – what else? – royal blue.

Amina Muaddi, Harry Nuriev
Amina Muaddi and Harry Nuriev. Lucia Ferrario

The man behind Crosby Studios, Nuriev just relocated his design practice from New York to Paris, where he installed a pop-up cafe at 3537, the cultural center in the Marais district operated by Dover Street Market Paris.

Nuriev is perhaps best known in fashion circles for the transparent vinyl sofa stuffed with discarded clothing he did for Balenciaga at Design Miami in 2019. He’s also done projects for Nike, Valentino, Opening Ceremony and other fashion brands.

