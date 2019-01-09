ALL HEART: Natalia Vodianova on Wednesday morning gave a tearjerker press conference at the LuisaViaRoma store in Florence for the announcement of the sixth edition of the Fabulous Fund Fair, her Naked Heart Foundation fund-raiser in aid of children with special needs. The event will be held at London’s Roundhouse on Feb. 18, during London Fashion Week.

LuisaViaRoma is sponsoring the event, with its theme being La Dolce Vita. The set will be based on a Fellini-esque baroque Roman landscape, complete with a copy of the Trevi Fountain.

“It’s my cause number one,” said the model and philanthropist who shared memories of her experience growing up with a sister with severe autism and cerebral palsy in Soviet Russia in the Nineties.

Dressed in a blazing pumpkin-orange suit by Pallas accessorized with gold fish-shaped Givenchy earrings and Berluti shoes, Vodianova said it’s too early to reveal celebrity attendees, though Paris Hilton, Jordan Barrett and Cindy Bruna will be joining her tonight for a dinner at the Palazzo Corsini celebrating the partnership.

“So many people come every year, from Taylor Swift to Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss, who has cohosted the event, it’s always a fantastic turnout,” she said. “It’s an evening of fun and games, from hook-a-duck to coconut shies to lucky dips, all customized by brands with one-of-a-kind prizes.”

Vodianova will also be hosting the next Love Ball charity event in Doha on March 29. “We’ve been planning it for a while because it’s the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture. There are many beautiful events happening in Doha at that time: they’re opening the new museum [the National Museum of Qatar] with Jean Nouvel, there’s the fashion awards and then the Love Ball, and we’re sharing proceeds 50-50 with a great local organization working with children with special needs,” she said. “Their idea is to share our efforts in special needs, we’re discussing financing a big study,” she said.

By her side, Andrea Panconesi, chief executive officer of LuisaViaRoma, whose grandparents Lido and Luisa founded the prized store, also unveiled plans to throw a party marking the store’s 90th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of its web site during the next edition of Pitti Uomo in June.