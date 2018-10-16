Natalie Bloomingdale’s e-commerce site The SIL (which stands for “stuff I love”), a platform for exclusive offerings by independent designers, has teamed with The Beverly Hills Hotel to unveil a holiday capsule collection next month inspired by the landmark property. Launching in one of the redesigned bungalows, the collection will feature ready-to-wear pieces and accessories designed by SIL Shop designers from Paris to San Antonio, Tex.

“For more than a century, The Beverly Hills Hotel has remained a symbol of Hollywood’s Golden Age and Los Angeles’ celebrated lifestyle, with a signature aesthetic that has become recognized around the world,” said Edward Mady, the hotel’s regional director and general manager. “Its iconic design elements serve as inspiration for artists and designers, and this inaugural capsule collection with The SIL is an example of the influence this beloved property continues to have in the fashion world.”

Founded by Bloomingdale last year, The SIL’s own branding was very much inspired by the color palette of The Beverly Hills Hotel, her favorite Los Angeles haunt and that of her late grandmother-in-law, society doyenne Betsy Bloomingdale. A frequent patron of the Polo Lounge, the hotel’s legendary restaurant and bar, the younger Bloomingdale channeled the green and white stripes used throughout the hotel for her packaging, and The SIL’s logo is a nod to the hotel’s script one.

Bloomingdale tapped The SIL designers Cassandra King Polidori of Cassandra Collections, Hayden Lasher, Jane Pendry of Dovima Paris, Molly Moorkamp and Tish Cox to interpret the property’s green and blush pink colors for the holiday capsule, which retails from $395 to $2,200.

“To have this opportunity to bridge my love of The Beverly Hills Hotel and my appreciation for the fashion community is really a dream come true,” said Bloomingdale. “I’m delighted to share what these talented designers have created for this memorable occasion.”

Lasher is a handbag designer who launched her line to complement the iconic Belgian loafer. Her great uncle Henri Bendel opened the New York institution, Belgian Shoes. For the capsule, Houston-based Lasher is unveiling a crocodile-embossed pink leather bag as a nod to the pink palace.

From beginning her fashion career at the Paris bureau of WWD and Vogue to working at such storied houses as Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy, Paris-based Pendry has garnered a following for her bespoke creations with Dovima Paris. For The SIL x The Beverly Hills Hotel, she designed a head-to-toe look that also works as separates — a full-length taffeta pop-over bow skirt that works over her full-length silk shirtdress, or silk blouse and pants, with a tweed cardigan-jacket to complete the look.

New York-based designer Moorkamp recently launched her women’s wear brand focusing on accessible occasion pieces. The Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren alum designed a light gold chiffon lamé caftan, heavily embellished around the neckline, as her capsule offering.

Dallas-based designer Cox, known for her unconventional, ladylike pieces, designed a structured, nipped-waist green top in corduroy along with matching shorts, and Polidori’s line, Cassandra Collections, based in Texas and New York, reimagines the classic drop earring with a hunter green grosgrain bow and freshwater pearl.

The capsule will be available exclusively at a trunk show on Nov. 14 and 15, on shopthesil.com, and at the hotel’s gift shop through December.