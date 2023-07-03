Natalie Portman, Léa Seydoux Take in Dior’s Goddess-inspired Couture Collection

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest couture collection for Dior was inspired by goddesses, so it was fitting that she had Valkyrie herself — in the form of Natalie Portman at least — sitting front row.

Portman, who plays the Norse goddess in the “Thor” film series, was all smiles catching up with Léa Seydoux as the two took their seats in the front row. She shared hugs with Dior chair and chief executive officer Delphine Arnault and LVMH Fashion Group chief executive officer Sidney Toledano.

Gemma Arterton, a Dior regular, played it cool in a summery shorts ensemble.

“She’s a strong female and we love her because she’s just so supportive of anyone that’s an artist,” she said of Chiuri’s work. “The clothes are really feminine but empowering. You feel good in them — you don’t feel awkward.”

The actress recently wrapped “The Critic,” a film adapted from the Anthony Quinn novel, costarring Ian McKellen.

“He’s amazing. I loved working with him. He’s very humble. Very, very modest. He’s eightysomething, and he’s just the hardest working guy. It was an honor to work with him,” she said of pairing with the legendary actor. As for when the film will premiere, Arterton said she is in the dark. “I don’t know. I think it’s later on this year. I never know anything about any of the work I do.”

Alexandra Daddario just wrapped “I Wish You the Best,” which marks the first time Tommy Dorfman has stepped behind the camera.

“She’s wonderful. She’s so confident and that’s a very hard thing to do,” she said of working with Dorfman. “It’s very easy to get on a set and with everything that you have to deal with sort of lose control and she had control of the set as if she has been doing it for years.”

It was Daddairo’s first time attending a Dior show, but she heaped praise on Chiuri’s work. “You always want to have that combination of feeling sexy and sophisticated and classy and classic and like the best version of yourself,” she said of the jacket, skirt and tank combination she was wearing. “It’s beyond a dream come true…It’s like a teenage dream.”

The “White Lotus” actress even brought her mom along as her date. “It’s the first time she has visited Paris in 50 years,” she said of the mother-daughter trip.

Thuso Mbedu was treating the show as an early birthday event, ahead of her big day this weekend. “It’s my first couture show, and this year is about new experiences. It’s my birthday in a couple of days, so this is a good way to celebrate it,” the actress said of hitting 32 on the calendar. She’ll be on vacation in Croatia to blow out the candles before taking on a new top secret project in the fall.

Meg Bellamy, fresh off her first role as Kate Middleton in “The Crown,” was attending her first fashion show. “I’ve been so well looked after,” she said. Grazia even constructed a pair of custom vegan heels for the actress.

Dior regular Rosamund Pike brought her two young sons along for the first time.

“Maria Grazia always seems to be inspired by another artist. She seems to always take inspiration from other artists so I expect to have it all decorated by somebody else inspiring,” she said. “Dior is always a celebration of elegance, and haute couture is always the opportunity to spend the most time creating the most exquisite things.”

The collection featured Grecian-inspired gowns, floor-grazing filigree capes, and gilt chain mail for the most fashion-forward goddesses around.