Natalie Portman Shimmers in Mini Celine Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere in L.A.

The actress was joined by her costars Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, among others, on the red carpet.

Natalie Portman in celine dress, at
Karen Gillan at the world premiere
Natalie Portman at the world premiere
Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blažić
Tessa Thompson at the world premiere
Natalie Portman made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style.

On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere of her latest movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” wearing a glittering rose embroidered pink draped couture dress by Celine. She paired the look with heels from Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Anita Ko.

She wore her hair in a bun with dramatic eye makeup that seemed inspired by her hit 2010 thriller “Black Swan.” Portman is usually styled by Ryan Hastings.

Among those who also attended the premiere, which was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, were Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and more.

Natalie Portman at the world premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Natalie Portman at the world premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the franchise, wore a custom strapless Armani Privé gown that featured a cutout on one side. She also styled her hair in an updo and wore heels by Stuart Weitzman.

Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel movies, looked to Oscar de la Renta, wearing a minidress in the label’s signature floral appliqué design.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” marks Portman’s return to the franchise, reprising her role as Jane Foster, who turns into the female version of Thor. Her last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in the 2013 movie “Thor: The Dark World.”

The film, which is directed by Waititi, will premiere in theaters starting July 8.

See Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ L.A. Premiere 

