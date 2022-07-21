Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi Front Rouge Dior Forever Campaign

COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: In sync with the launch of Rouge Dior Forever, a stick version of its blockbuster Rouge Dior, Dior is releasing a new advertising campaign featuring Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi.

Rouge Dior is the bestselling lipstick worldwide, according the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand, which said one unit of the product is sold every two seconds somewhere around the globe.

Rouge Dior — with its high-color intensity, long-wear and care benefits — meets all women’s expectations for a lipstick, according to Laurent Kleitman, Parfums Christian Dior president and chief executive officer.

“Rouge Dior Forever pushes the boundaries further by offering a lipstick that combines the convenient gesture of a stick and the no-transfer wear of a liquid formula,” he said of the innovation.

Kleitman described Dior’s vision of beauty as being one that’s “multifaceted, inclusive and [of] diverse femininities. It is a true hymn to the Dior sisterhood.”

Yara Shahidi in the Rouge Dior Forever campaign. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

In the new TV spot, directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, Portman and Shahidi are filmed with models in an open, arid landscape with undulating hills. They were choreographed by Madeline Hollander and wear wafting silk gowns in colors reminiscent of the lipsticks. Viviane Sassen lensed the still campaign.

The new Rouge Dior Forever lipstick, dreamed up by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior makeup, comes in solid stick format that is meant to have 16-hour no-transfer longwear. More than 90 percent ingredients of natural origin and harness Dior’s patented floral science technology. The product comes in 22 shades that will be pre-launched starting Thursday — when the ad begins airing — and rolled out widely beginning Sept. 1.

Rouge Dior Forever. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Within the range, Philips concocted five “unexpected” hues, including carbon for 111 Forever Night, earth for 825 Forever Unapologetic, brick for Forever Daring, red ocher for 742 Forever Confident and warm sand for 231 Forever Tender.