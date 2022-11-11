Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis.

The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders.

Janicza Bravo, left, and Natasha Lyonne on Nov. 10 at Ferragamo in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black overalls matched her black nail polish.

The actress went for a minimal makeup look with a light pink lip and a hint of mascara. She did her bright strawberry-blond hair in voluminous curls with bangs.

Film director Janicza Bravo accompanied Lyonne to the event. Bravo coordinated with Lyonne and wore a black snowcap, orange square oversize sunglasses, statement hoop earrings, a gray sweater with a white shirt underneath, a blazer and leather pants. Bravo also had on statement makeup with a bold red lip.

In March, Ferragamo announced Davis’ appointment as its creative director. Davis graduated from London College of Fashion and launched his eponymous label Maximilian in 2020.

His Ferragamo collection for spring 2023 took references from the brand’s archives, including a pair of sparkly shoes worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1959, and beige trenchcoats referencing a 1988 collection.

The preview of Ferragamo’s collection featured select pieces from the brand’s spring 2023 collection that debuted during Milan Fashion Week in September. In addition to the Beverly Hills flagship, the collection is also available in stores in New York City, Miami’s Design District and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.