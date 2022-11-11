×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

Business

Della Valle Family Still Mulling Decision About Future of Tod’s Group

Business

Mango’s Toni Ruiz Talks Expansion Strategy, Balancing Geopolitics and Partywear

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

The actress attended alongside director Janicza Bravo.

Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne, ferragamo beverly hills
Natasha Lyonne on Nov. 10 at Ferragamo in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis.

The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders.

Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne
Janicza Bravo, left, and Natasha Lyonne on Nov. 10 at Ferragamo in Beverly Hills, California. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black overalls matched her black nail polish.

Related Galleries

The actress went for a minimal makeup look with a light pink lip and a hint of mascara. She did her bright strawberry-blond hair in voluminous curls with bangs.

Film director Janicza Bravo accompanied Lyonne to the event. Bravo coordinated with Lyonne and wore a black snowcap, orange square oversize sunglasses, statement hoop earrings, a gray sweater with a white shirt underneath, a blazer and leather pants. Bravo also had on statement makeup with a bold red lip.

In March, Ferragamo announced Davis’ appointment as its creative director. Davis graduated from London College of Fashion and launched his eponymous label Maximilian in 2020.

His Ferragamo collection for spring 2023 took references from the brand’s archives, including a pair of sparkly shoes worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1959, and beige trenchcoats referencing a 1988 collection.

The preview of Ferragamo’s collection featured select pieces from the brand’s spring 2023 collection that debuted during Milan Fashion Week in September. In addition to the Beverly Hills flagship, the collection is also available in stores in New York City, Miami’s Design District and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Hot Summer Bags

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Miu Miu Houndstooth Blazer at Ferragamo

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad