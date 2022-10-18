Natasha Lyonne, Method Man Featured in Moose Knuckles Icon Campaign

Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear and ready-to-wear brand, is introducing an Icons campaign featuring Natasha Lyonne of “Orange Is the New Black” and “Russian Doll,” and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan.

They are both posing in the company’s Icons collection of outerwear for fall. The campaign was shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and styled by fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario.

Method Man for Moose Knuckles

The Icon collection consists of four styles for men and women, including the Stirling Parka, the 3Q Jacket and the Ballistic Bomber. For the first time, the Icons collection also includes a vest option for men and women, the Montreal Vest and the Lexington Vest, respectively.

Styles range in price from $595 to $1,450 and are available at mooseknucklescanada.com, Moose Knuckle boutiques and select retailers.

The Icons collection is about breathing new life into signature styles. New colors offered are Tapenade for men, a warm camel brown, and Rose Smoke for women, a neutral blush pink hue. Also for the first time, the signature bombers and vests are available in camouflage print.

Design features include a durable water repellent outer shell, an ethically sourced 100 percent nylon down-proof lining, premium rib-knit storm cuffs and detachable hoods.

Earlier this month, Moose Knuckles said it has partnered with Post Malone, the American rapper, singer/songwriter and record producer, for a 10-piece gender-neutral capsule collection. The offering, which was in the works for a year, is available in adult sizes with select pieces also available in kids’ sizes. Prices range from $195 to $1,295.