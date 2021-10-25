Jewelry Brand Emma Pills Gets Influencer Investment From Natasha Oakley

Australia-based jewelry brand Emma Pills has received influencer investment ahead of its U.S. launch.

Natasha Oakley, cofounder of trendy swimwear label Monday Swimwear, has invested in Emma Pills and taken on the role of chief executive officer. The company, founded by 19-year-old Emma Pillemer, joins Oakley’s growing portfolio, which includes Jacqui Kingswell’s workout platform, The Pilates Class, in addition to Monday.

Oakley’s investment in Emma Pills comes as the brand prepares to launch in the U.S., with Canada and the U.K. to come at a later date. Pillemer’s creations — colorful and affordably priced costume jewelry, plated in 14-karat gold — are geared toward a Gen Z demographic that the brand plans to further reach via U.S. celebrity partnerships.

Speaking to WWD via Zoom, Oakley said she first met Pillemer while directing a photo shoot for The Pilates Class at Pillemer’s parents’ house.

“Emma would be so sweet and give to me some jewelry,” Oakley said. “I slowly watched the range develop. I didn’t at first have an intention to invest in or be a part of the brand.”

Over time, Pillemer’s “amazing, down-to-earth, caring” personality won Oakley over, the influencer-entrepreneur said.

In honor of both her grandmother’s and mother’s experiences with breast cancer, Pillemer is donating 50 percent of net proceeds from every sale of her Pink OG Earrings, $49, to the Breast Cancer Research Center through the end of the year.

Emma Pills is sold direct-to-consumer and at Australian retailer The Iconic. Oakley plans to work with U.S.-based retailers while strengthening the brand’s online business model.

“Direct-to-consumer is my main aim in every game,” Oakley said.

Oakley declined to offer a sales projection, but industry sources estimate Emma Pills will reach $1 million in revenue by 2023.

Oakley said she is intentional about taking on roles at the companies in which she chooses to invest. She handles creative direction for The Pilates Class and is plotting Emma Pills’ next steps as its CEO. She often models for Monday Swimwear, which industry sources estimate will reach $20 million in revenue next year.

Emma Pills is Oakley’s first investment that speaks directly to Gen Z — an audience Oakley is keen to learn more about.

“My other companies don’t target that younger, Gen Z demographic,” Oakley said. “We definitely want to target that 16- to 21-year-old girl that’s wanting to have fun and party, but the great thing is that anyone can wear the brand. [Pillemer] is meticulous about the quality of the design, so the brand isn’t cheapened by [offering] fun, trendy pieces.”

