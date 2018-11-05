LONDON — Natasha Zinko is bringing her flair for bright colors, streetwear and organic food under one roof with a new store concept in Mayfair.

The space — located a stone’s throw from Bond Street, on Maddox Street — will showcase the categories the brand has been developing, including ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewelry and a new men’s collection called Duo, which Zinko has been designing alongside her 11-year-old son Ivan, whose Instagram handle is @thegoldenfly. The collection is set to launch in January.

Zinko is also tearing a page out of Supreme’s playbook and introducing limited-edition streetwear drops every two weeks in-store. They have been designed to reflect the brand’s playful spirit with splashes of pastel pink furniture, an array of palm trees scattered across the space, as well as palm-tree-printed wallpaper lining the walls, all created using pictures Zinko took during her frequent trips to Miami.

The aim is to create an environment where customers will want to linger and experience the brand, which is why Zinko is offering additional items beyond clothing and accessories.

“I wanted to create a destination where everyone can chill, sip organic coffee or tea, eat macrobiotic sweets and, of course, shop. Brick-and-mortar retail still represents 80 percent of global consumption, so it was important to create an experience for my customers,” she added. “You never get a second chance to make a first impression and as I continue my strategic global growth, I wanted everyone to see the real me.”

There’s also a giant disco ball on the basement of the store, which will lend itself well to dance parties or the intimate dinners the brand is planning to start hosting in order to interact with existing and new customers and keep building its community.

The space also highlights the evolution of the label.

Zinko took over the Maddox Street store in 2011 to showcase her fine-jewelry creations and has since introduced ready-to-wear and accessories, building a strong following that includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Winnie Harlow, for her ability to marry feminine pieces with a street attitude.

“Since introducing ready-to-wear five years ago, we now have over 140 global points of sale, so it was time to renovate and offer the true definition of the brand, with fine jewelry sitting alongside rtw,” added Zinko. “The new store reflects my DNA: denim, color and sportswear.”