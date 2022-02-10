Nathan Chen Looks to Vera Wang for Olympic Gold Win

Nathan Chen cruised to his Olympic gold medal win in serious style.

For both his figure skating events at the Beijing Winter Olympics this week, the short program on Tuesday and the long program on Thursday, Chen wore two custom looks by Vera Wang.

On Tuesday, he wore a tuxedo-inspired, two-piece athletic stretch ensemble. In the event, he set a new world record in the men’s short program by receiving a score of 113.97, a score that would later help propel him to the gold on Thursday.

For the long program event, Chen wore a custom two-piece athletic stretch ensemble featuring an engineered galaxy print and black knit rib accents. The outfit complemented his routine perfectly on Thursday, as he performed a nearly faultless skate to a medley of Elton John songs, with particular emphasis on his hit song “Rocketman.”

Nathan Chen in the figure skating men’s free skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Sputnik via AP

After he finished, the 22-year-old was awarded a score of 332.60, combined from his 113.97 short program score and 218.63 free skate score. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Yuzuru Hanyu scored 310.05 and 283.21, respectively, taking second and third place.

Last week, he kicked off the figure skating team events in the men’s single skate by taking the number-one spot after his nearly flawless performance, scoring a personal best of 111.71. At the start of the games, Chen looked to redeem himself after placing fifth overall in the men’s singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018 when he was 18.

With Chen’s win, along with snowboarder Chloe Kim — who defended her title on the women’s halfpipe — and Ashley Caldwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld who won the inaugural mixed team aerials event, the U.S. has four gold medals under its belt so far at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

READ MORE HERE:

Chloe Kim and Nathan Chen Go for Gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA Figure Skaters to Watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics

These are the Figure Skating Costumes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics