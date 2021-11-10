National Botox Cosmetic Day Returns for Third Year

After two successful iterations, Allergan is again hosting National Botox Cosmetic Day for the third year in a row.

Allergan, the parent company of Botox, will host the third National Botox Cosmetics Day on Nov. 17 with new initiatives. The holiday has in the past been held on the third Wednesday in November and falls during Allergan’s busiest season — the holidays — for Botox injections.

“We look forward to Botox Cosmetic Day each year. It’s our chance to show appreciation to the customers and consumers who have shaped the aesthetic industry,” said Carrie Strom, president of global Allergan Aesthetics and senior vice president of AbbVie. “Now in its third year, I’m looking forward to seeing Botox Cosmetic Day serve as a catalyst, encouraging people across the country to do something special for themselves.”

On the 2021 National Botox Cosmetics Day, customers who purchase a $50 gift card for Botox will receive an additional $50 gift card to use on future treatments. For members of Allergan’s loyalty program called Allē, additional reward points will be given out for their purchases. Members who receive a Botox treatment between Nov. 15 and 21 will also earn double Allē loyalty points.

National Botox Day comes at a time when younger and high-income shoppers are expected to splurge on beauty products this holiday shopping season with a year-over-year increase of 7 percent, according to a report from McKinsey’s Agile Insights Group.

