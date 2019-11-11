National Botox Cosmetic Day is coming

The holiday season is seeing the addition of a brand new “holiday”: National Botox Cosmetic Day.

Botox parent company Allergan has revealed that Nov. 20 will be its first National Botox Cosmetic Day, celebrating its best-known injectable product. The date was chosen because it’s the busiest day on record for Botox treatments in the U.S.

Allergan is teaming with actress Jenny Mollen for the holiday for a video series called “Let’s Bo-Talk” in which Mollen along with other social media influencers and health-care professionals share their stories about Botox and “encourage people to own their look and take time for themselves.”

“Since its approval for cosmetic use, millions of people have received Botox, and there are still millions more who want to try it,” said Carrie Storm, senior vice president of marketing for U.S. medical aesthetics at Allergan. “National Botox Cosmetic Day is meant to celebrate this iconic product that has become a part of American culture and educate consumers who want to learn more.”

The holiday is meant to give back to loyal Botox customers, offering a buy-one-get-one deal for $100 gift cards. Allergan is also working to educate and engage with new or prospective clients to learn more about the treatment ahead of the holiday party season.

