National Museum of Women in the Arts to Honor Maria Grazia Chiuri

Maria Grazia Chiuri will be honored alongside artist Judy Chicago and philanthropist Mellody Hobson by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dior revealed today. The Washington, D.C., museum will hold its annual gala on April 8, 2022, where the house’s first woman designer will be recognized with the museum’s lifetime achievement award; Dior will also sponsor the black-tie affair. It marks the return to the annual gala for NMWA since 2019, and the event will be held at the National Building Museum, as the NMWA is undergoing renovations until 2023.