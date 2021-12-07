×
Chanel Responds to TikTok Controversy Over Advent Calendar

Under Pressure: Activist Shareholder Calls for Kohl’s Restructuring

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Honor Maria Grazia Chiuri

The museum will honor Maria Grazia Chiuri, Judy Chicago and Mellody Hobson on April 8 at their annual spring gala.

Maria Grazia Chiuri will be honored alongside artist Judy Chicago and philanthropist Mellody Hobson by the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Dior revealed today. The Washington, D.C., museum will hold its annual gala on April 8, 2022, where the house’s first woman designer will be recognized with the museum’s lifetime achievement award; Dior will also sponsor the black-tie affair. It marks the return to the annual gala for NMWA since 2019, and the event will be held at the National Building Museum, as the NMWA is undergoing renovations until 2023.

