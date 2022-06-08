×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Nautica Creates Capsule for Shark Week

Proceeds from the collection will benefit Oceana, an ocean conservation organization.

Nautica Shark Week
Looks from the Nautica Shark Week capsule.

Nautica is not afraid of an ocean predator.

In honor of World Oceans Day on June 8, the brand is partnering with the Discovery Channel on a capsule collection tied to its popular Shark Week franchise. Shark Week is scheduled to premiere on the cable channel this July but the apparel collection is launching immediately.

The Nautica x Shark Week collection features polos, woven shirts, swim shorts and accessories with shark-inspired patterns and bright graphics. The line will retail for $34.50 to $98 and will be sold in select Nautica and Macy’s stores as well as online at the Nautica and Macy’s e-commerce site. Through Aug. 31, 5 percent of the purchase price of the items sold on the Nautica site will be donated to Oceana, a longtime partner of Nautica.

The limited-edition collection will also serve to amplify the message of the nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the world’s oceans. A digital and broadcast campaign that has been created for this launch is intended to focus on protecting sharks, raising awareness of how important they are to the ocean ecosystem, and the fight to end the domestic shark fin trade in the U.S.

To further amplify the message, Nautica and Discovery have tapped Andre Musgrove, underwater cinematographer and photographer, freediver and shark diving expert, to create a PSA video that will run across both brands’ platforms. 

Shark Week is an annual broadcast event designed to uncover the secrets of the ocean creature. It airs in 220 countries and territories around the world.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Cher and Versace Team on Pride Month Collection

Fendi Opens Temporary Bar in Milan During Design Week

Megan Fox and Boohoo Team for Second Collection

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Nautica and Shark Week Create Capsule

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad