Nautica Creates Capsule for Shark Week

Nautica is not afraid of an ocean predator.

In honor of World Oceans Day on June 8, the brand is partnering with the Discovery Channel on a capsule collection tied to its popular Shark Week franchise. Shark Week is scheduled to premiere on the cable channel this July but the apparel collection is launching immediately.

The Nautica x Shark Week collection features polos, woven shirts, swim shorts and accessories with shark-inspired patterns and bright graphics. The line will retail for $34.50 to $98 and will be sold in select Nautica and Macy’s stores as well as online at the Nautica and Macy’s e-commerce site. Through Aug. 31, 5 percent of the purchase price of the items sold on the Nautica site will be donated to Oceana, a longtime partner of Nautica.

The limited-edition collection will also serve to amplify the message of the nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect the world’s oceans. A digital and broadcast campaign that has been created for this launch is intended to focus on protecting sharks, raising awareness of how important they are to the ocean ecosystem, and the fight to end the domestic shark fin trade in the U.S.

To further amplify the message, Nautica and Discovery have tapped Andre Musgrove, underwater cinematographer and photographer, freediver and shark diving expert, to create a PSA video that will run across both brands’ platforms.

Shark Week is an annual broadcast event designed to uncover the secrets of the ocean creature. It airs in 220 countries and territories around the world.

