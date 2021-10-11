×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 11, 2021

NBA, ColourPop Team on Makeup Collection

The collaboration pays homage to six beloved basketball teams.

NBA, ColourPop Beauty Collection: Photos, Release
A look at the ColourPop x NBA collection. Courtesy

The NBA is making a foray into beauty.

The professional basketball league is teaming with ColourPop on a beauty collaboration that pays homage to six of its beloved teams — the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat — with each getting their own collection based off their colors.

While ColourPop has embarked on many collaborations since it launched in 2014, this is its first with a sports organization. The collection includes many of the brand’s best-selling products, such as its eyeshadow palettes, gel liners, glitter face gel and face stickers.

Each team’s collection is centered around a nine-pan eyeshadow palette that offers matte and glittery hues based in the team’s colors, as well as a few neutral colors. The palette’s packaging is designed with the team’s logos. The collections also include two shades of its gel liner — also in line with each team’s colors — a glitter pot and stickers featuring the team’s mascots and stars.

The collaboration includes translucent makeup bags that are designed with the teams’ logos and stars.

The NBA hasn’t embarked on a beauty collaboration in the past, but the association does have experience in the fashion world. Most recently, the NBA teamed with Louis Vuitton last fall on a collection of co-branded apparel including leather jackets, loungewear, jewelry and other accessories.

In December, the NBA also teamed with Hugo Boss on two co-branded collections featuring shorts, sweatpants, T-shirts, hoodies and more featuring the NBA logo and that of nine of the organization’s teams.

The ColourPop x NBA collection will launch on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. on ColourPop’s website. Prices range from $7 for the face stickers to $16 for the eye-shadow palettes. Each individual team collection can be purchased in total for $63.

The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2021 NBA Draft 

The NBA Playoffs: The Best Looks From the Tunnel 

WNBA Top Draft Pick Charli Collier Talks Her Milestone and Custom Sergio Hudson Look 

