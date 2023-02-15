KidSuper to Create NBA Collection With Fanatics

KidSuper has teamed with everyone from Louis Vuitton to SpaghettiOs, and now he can add the NBA to that list.

The buzzy brand created by Colm Dillane has signed a deal with the basketball league and Fanatics, the sports merchandising platform, for an NBA & KidSuper Studios by Fanatics collection of licensed NBA products for all 30 teams.

The streetwear-inspired NBA collection offers a fashion-forward take on replica jerseys and shorts intended to capture the intersection of sport and art. The collection features original artwork by Dillane for each team.



“When approached by the NBA and Fanatics to collaborate on a new merchandise line for fans, I immediately said ‘yes,’” said Dillane. “I have always wanted to creative direct for an NBA team, and through NBA & KidSuper Studios by Fanatics, I was able to design jerseys and shorts for all the 30 teams with an artistic and adventurous take on the league’s iconic brands.”

The collection will launch Wednesday at 8 a.m. on Fanatics’ website as well as on NBA Store, FansEdge, select NBA team sites and arena shops. The collection will retail for $199.99 for the jerseys and $149.99 for the shorts.

The NBA launch comes after Dillane recently codesigned the Louis Vuitton men’s 2023 collection, which included a tapestry-style jacquard coat and camouflage face print blended with Vuitton’s monogram. The designer has plans to open a 10,000-square-foot creative factory in Brooklyn that will house a soccer pitch, recording studio and filmmaking room, and has said he is working on a project with Tommy Hilfiger, too.