The NBA tunnel is back.

It’s no secret the modern-day basketball player has transformed arena tunnels into runways for some of the most sought-after fashion. Players like the Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson didn’t disappoint this season, wearing pieces from the likes of Valentino, Gucci, Goyard and more.

While the tunnels have always served as a stage for fashion trends in recent history, 2020 witnessed a political shift in the NBA. Last summer in the Orlando bubble, the NBA, the National Basketball Players Association and the teams worked together to use the bubble as a platform for Black Lives Matter. With that, the players’ fashion influence turned into activism.

“When you look at the Black Lives Matter movement, you have to pay homage to Jesse Owens, to [Muhammed] Ali, to the Michael Jordans of the world that paved the way for you to be where you are now,” Vick Michel told WWD in February. “It started somewhere. Fashion didn’t just happen three years ago because League Fits joined Instagram.”

League Fits is an Instagram account dedicated to the off-duty “fits” worn by NBA players as they walk from the parking lot, or sometimes their hotel, to the locker room. Since its creation in March 2018, the account has accrued more than 700,000 followers and counting.

Ahead of Game 1 of the championship series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, WWD looks at some of the best League Fits from the 2020-21 NBA season playoffs. Scroll for more.

