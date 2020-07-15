What to Know About NBCUniversal’s Streaming Service, Peacock

The streaming service market has yet another new player: NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

Peacock, which launches today, joins an increasingly competitive industry, which already has established players in Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, as well as newcomers HBO Max, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The streaming service’s main differentiator from its competitors is that users can access it for free. Peacock is offering most of its programming, including hit shows like “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” under its free, ad-supported subscription plan.

From its original and existing content to its subscription model, here is everything you need to know about NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a new streaming service created by NBCUniversal. It offers programming from the company’s various networks, including NBC, MSNBC, E!, Bravo, Syfy and Univision.

When does Peacock launch?

Peacock launches on July 15.

What kind of content will Peacock offer?

Peacock will offer current and existing shows across NBCUniversal’s networks, including “30 Rock, “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Downton Abbey,” “Suits” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” The streaming service also offers films such as “Jurassic Park,” “The Matrix,” “Phantom Thread” and “Shrek.”

The streaming service offers several classic movies, including Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” “Rear Window,” “Psycho” and “The Birds.”

Peacock will also offer live streaming for many NBCUniversal networks and next-day streaming for shows currently airing.

The service includes a news and sports section as well, which includes short videos on the day’s breaking stories.

Will Peacock offer original content?

The streaming service is producing several original shows, including an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s novel “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” and “Intelligence.”

Peacock is currently working on reboots of “Punky Brewster,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “Saved By the Bell.”

How much is a Peacock subscription?

Peacock offers a free, ad-supported subscription option that allows users to access most of its content. Original content and select films are not available under the free subscription plan.

The streaming service offers two paid plans. Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month and offers all of Peacock’s content with ads. Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month and offers access to all Peacock content without ads.

There is a seven-day free trial option for customers looking into the premium subscription plans.

How can I stream Peacock?

Peacock can be accessed through its app and streamed on Apple and Google devices. The streaming service is not yet available on Amazon’s Fire TV and Roku.

