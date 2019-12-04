Need Supply Co. is setting up shop in Charlottesville, Va. — at least for a couple weeks.

The premium streetwear and luxury retailer will open its first pop-up shop Saturday at Common House, a members-only social club for the Millennial and Gen Z set in Charlottesville.

Need Supply said the shop will stay open until Dec. 22 and be set up as a showroom, allowing shoppers to see and touch product before ordering for home delivery. Accessories, home goods, grooming and beauty products as well as some Need Supply apparel will be on offer.

“The first Need Supply Co. store opened in Richmond over two decades ago and we’re very proud of our Virginia roots,” said Chris Bossola, chief executive officer. “The Common House in Charlottesville is the perfect fit for us because it’s a gathering place for a community that’s very interested in art, design and global culture. We’re excited to offer local customers a unique way to celebrate the holidays in a space dedicated to creativity and the communal spirit.”

Based in Richmond, Need Supply has five stores — in New York, Richmond, Seattle and Japan — as well as an e-commerce platform. The company sells apparel, sneakers, accessories and home goods under seven private labels as well as looks from other brands.