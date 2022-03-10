Neil Barrett Unveils Eastpak Capsule

BARRETT’S BACKPACK: Neil Barrett is the latest Eastpak collaborator.

The British designer is launching a capsule collection of co-branded utilitarian bags dropping Thursday, which he described as being in sync with his brand’s democratization strategy that commenced last year.

Building on Eastpak’s signature styles, the Milan-based Barrett reinterpreted each design through the lens of its modernist and graphic fashion vocabulary, adding functional details that should resonate with his audience.

Matte details, such as embossed branding and laser printing, run through the collection, which includes the “Padded” backpack featuring a water-repellent shell and a zippered rear security pocket and trolley loop. The “One” crossbody bag boasts a water-repellent zipper tape, while the functional duffel bag features a range of multipurpose pockets. The capsule also includes a fanny pack and the exclusive “Topload” backpack design, which features a built-in padded laptop sleeve and utilitarian pockets.

“My dream for years has been to offer collections to a larger audience through more democratic prices while maintaining the luxury quality for which the brand is well-known,” Barrett said. “Collaborating with Eastpak, we have reached this goal! We share the same vision on quality and design, so it has been a pleasure developing the collection together.”

Retailing at between 75 euros and 250 euros, the collection drops Thursday on both brands’ online stores and will subsequently roll out at physical Eastpak flagships and a selection of global Barrett’s stockists.

Neil Barrett x Eastpak Courtesy of Neil Barrett

In recent seasons, Barrett has been experimenting with co-brandings. For instance, his fall 2022 men’s collection included a range of Alpha Industries’ bombers and parkas inspired by the outerwear specialist’s MA-1 VF 59 flight jacket.

Eastpak, too, is not new to partnerships having scored premium collaborations in the designer fashion world as of late. Recent tie-ups included MSGM, MM6 Maison Margiela and Raf Simons, among other brands.

