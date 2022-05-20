Neiman Marcus Hosts Summer Camp Upstate

Rather than simply release its summer 2022 campaign online, Neiman Marcus decided to bring the summer camp vibes to life with a retreat upstate for a select group of editors and influencers, for an adult take on summer camp.

Guests traveled to new “It” boutique hotel Inness, in Accord, New York, for a two-night stay all centered around the “summer camp” theme of the campaign. The itinerary kicked off with a dinner under the stars Wednesday evening, followed by drinks in the library and time around the campfire. On Thursday, camp activities like tie-dyeing, jewelry-making, candle-making and archery were indulged in, and later that evening, Studio 189 founder, Abrima Erwiah, hosted dinner, which was then followed by a campfire with s’mores led by Giacomo Missoni and Silvia Torassa.

The campaign, “Neiman Marcus Summer Camp,” features over 200 brands, including Santa, Acler, Oceanus, Rebecca Vallance, Mignonne Gavigan, Blue Sky Inn, Veronica Beard, Missoni, Zegna, and Jacquemus. It was shot in California’s Redwood Forest and in Texas.

“We’re all ready to get outside, get dressed up, socialize with friends and family, and travel. Our customers’ desire for pure, unadulterated fun and freedom is at an all-time high, and they’re determined to make the most out of this season,” says Daz McColl, chief marketing officer of Neiman Marcus. “The campaign concept evokes our borrowed memory structures of fun summer camp experiences rich in childhood nostalgia with a fashion twist you expect from Neiman Marcus.”

Inside Neiman Marcus’ summer camp campaign launch trip. Mike Vitelli/BFA.com