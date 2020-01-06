CHARITY IN DALLAS: Neiman Marcus Group chief executive officer Geoffrey van Raemdonck is lending his influence to NorthPark Center and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The executive and his husband, interior designer Alvise Orsini, have signed up as NorthPark “ambassadors,” a yearlong honorary role in which they’re expected to host a fundraiser or event for the symphony at the mall.

NorthPark, which is said to house Neiman’s highest-volume unit, does more than $1 billion in annual sales and hosts numerous fundraisers for multiple nonprofits. Mall owner-operators Nancy Nasher and her husband David Haemisegger are major supporters of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, which regularly presents free concerts at the center.

NorthPark launched the ambassador program in 2017, each year naming about a dozen social luminaries who are each linked with a specific charity. The initiative so far has raised awareness and money for more than 40 area nonprofits in human and health services and the arts.

This year’s slate of 13 ambassadors includes Dallas Mavericks ceo Cynthia Marshall, BeautyBio cofounder Jamie O’Banion, the chairs of Cattle Baron’s Ball and Crystal Charity Ball, Polyphonic Spree singer Jenny Kirtland, and lifestyle expert Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, who has participated in the ambassador program for all four years.

In addition to van Raemdonck and Orsini, the 2020 ambassadors and their respective charitable affiliates are: Kate Dykes and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas; Tucker Enthoven and Crystal Charity Ball; Cate Ford and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas; Diana Hamilton and Heather Randall for Cattle Baron’s Ball benefiting the American Cancer Society; Kirtland and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; Meredith Land and the Salvation Army; Marshall and Dallas CASA; O’Banion and Children’s Cancer Fund and Children’s Health; Dwight Powell for Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund at Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Whitman and Dec My Room, which personalizes the rooms of children hospitalized for prolonged stays.