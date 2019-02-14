Neiman Marcus is jumping headlong into the fray surrounding the NBA All-Star Weekend. The star-studded game will be held in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, but the festivities kick off on Friday.

The upscale retailer will host a number of in-store activations at its Charlotte unit, including a lens customization event with Corey Shapiro of Vintage Frames and a product customization event with Jimmy Pierce, a Los Angeles-based contemporary graffiti artist. C.O. Bigelow will also be offering gentlemen’s facial refreshers.

But the event that may draw the most interest is an exclusive shoe drop from Puma from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday. The shoe is the Palace Guard Queen City Sneakers, which Puma reissued from its archives in a new colorway that pays homage to the Charlotte Hornets. Alexander John, a celebrity shoe designer, will also be on site for the drop and available to customize 30 pairs of the shoes.

This is the second sports-related promotion Neiman’s has hosted in two weeks. For the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3, the retailer commissioned Ovadia & Sons to create an exclusive capsule it unveiled at its Atlanta unit right before the game. Shimon and Ariel Ovadia, the designers, met with NFL player Victor Cruz and actors Mack Wilds and Terrence J to create jackets inspired by their lives.