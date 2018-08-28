LONDON — Yoox Net-a-porter is continuing to invest in the growth of its fine jewelry and watch business.

The latest move is the launch of a permanent offering of Cartier watches on both Net-a-porter and Mr Porter, building on the success of the jeweler’s pop-ups on both sites.

Cartier made its online debut in May last year, with an exclusive pop-up on Net, to launch the latest iteration of its famous Panthère watch. The brand quickly resonated with the retailer’s audience: The first watch was said to have been sold out within two minutes of the launch via WhatsApp.

The Panthère will now return for the launch of the permanent collection on Wednesday, alongside other signature styles by the jeweler including Tank, Ballon Bleu and Baignoire.

Prices will range from 4,000 pounds to 85,000 pounds.

Elizabeth von der Goltz, Net’s global buying director, said that the aim was to offer a variety of both styles and price points. “There is a mix of steel and gold styles as well as precious pieces, so there really is something for everyone,” she said.

She added that while the majority of the sales are generated by the site’s high-spending roster of clients, dubbed EIPs or extremely important people — with some of them already reserving items ahead of the launch — the collection is also expected to attract a broader audience.

“As the collection includes many of the brand’s best-selling watches, we also predict to see our wider customer base view us as the new destination to shop the brand,” said von der Goltz. “Our customer knows what they want regardless of whether it’s being sold online or if they visit their store.”

Mr Porter, which debuted a collection of Santos de Cartier timepieces last March, will also be introducing four additional styles as part of this new, permanent offer, including Tank, Ballon Bleu, Calibre de Cartier and Drive de Cartier.

The collections will be housed within each site’s jewelry and watch hubs, introduced earlier this year to offer a dedicated space with additional editorial content, for customers to shop the category.

“Our fine jewelry and watch suite launched in April with a really successful first week and views going up by 200 percent for fine jewelry and watches,” said von der Goltz. “Our sales are consistently growing from customers who have visited the suite and we expect this number to grow even more when Cartier launches.”

The company pointed to heritage jewelry brands including Cartier, Chopard, Piaget, Buccellati and Jaeger-LeCoultre as the top performers in the fine jewelry category, with more launches in the works for later this year.