LONDON — Dries Van Noten has joined forces with Yoox Net-a-porter on an exclusive summer capsule that will make its debut online on Friday.

The range spans men’s and women’s wear, and will be available across Net-a-porter, Mr Porter and Dries Van Noten’s own brick-and-mortar locations.

The collection is inspired by what the world has been missing during lockdown, according to the designer, including “dream-like summer days, travel and escapism.” Those ideas translated into laid-back shorts, loose shirts and oversized outerwear in the Belgian designer’s signature dreamy color palette and psychedelic prints.

The range includes an array of luxe beach gear, from printed swimwear to sunglasses and bucket hats.

“This collection has an optimistic attitude that reflects a carefree, relaxed day at the beach with friends. A state of mind we all need these days and may soon even be a reality,” said Van Noten, who has been vocal about the need for structural changes to the fashion system since the pandemic hit.

Last May he created a forum that brought designers and retailers together to push for a calendar shift, more in-season deliveries and fewer markdowns.

He plans to elaborate on the lessons he believes the industry needs to take on board, as well as his own plans for the new decade, in Net-a-porter’s digital publication, Porter, which will publish an interview in its May issue to mark the launch of the exclusive collection.

He will also feature on Mr Porter’s editorial platform, The Journal, as part of a new series called Hosted By, which aims to spotlight prominent voices in men’s wear.

“The new capsule and corresponding editorial will no doubt inspire our global customers for sunnier, summer days ahead, and will also provide them with an intimate look at the man behind so many of our favorite collections,” said Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter’s buying director.