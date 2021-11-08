Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

CONTEMPORARY CRAFT: Net-a-porter has debuted an exclusive Loewe capsule — marking the first time the brand has ever designed a capsule range for a retail partner.

The 25-piece collection spans ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and home, and aims to highlight how creative Jonathan Anderson marries traditional craft with his signature flair for modernist design.

The focus is on extra cozy silhouettes for winter, including luxurious knitted separates, blankets and the brand’s signature logo ponchos; shearling slippers, and felt versions of the popular Elephant bags. The Flamenco bag was also updated in shearling and an exclusive khaki colorway.

“The extensive offering provides the ultimate winter wardrobe alongside the brand’s sumptuous blankets,” said Net’s chief buying and merchandizing officer Lea Cranfield, under whom the retailer has been doubling down on its top-end luxury offering, with more runway pieces and wider assortments of top brands in the luxury realm.

Prices range from 350 pounds for a wool bralette to 4,550 pounds for a reversible shearling shirt-slash-jacket in the same khaki shade featured throughout the range.

“The collection captures a sense of coziness and modern luxury,” said Anderson, who delivered one of Paris Fashion Week’s blockbuster shows last September, getting the fashion circuit excited with his fresh take on surrealism — and viral stiletto heels, featuring everything from cracked egg yolks, to lilac soaps and red roses.