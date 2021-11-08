×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Eye

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Accessories

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

This is the first time Loewe designs a capsule for a retail partner.

Loewe x Net-a-Porter
Loewe x Net-a-porter Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

CONTEMPORARY CRAFT: Net-a-porter has debuted an exclusive Loewe capsule — marking the first time the brand has ever designed a capsule range for a retail partner.

The 25-piece collection spans ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and home, and aims to highlight how creative Jonathan Anderson marries traditional craft with his signature flair for modernist design.

The focus is on extra cozy silhouettes for winter, including luxurious knitted separates, blankets and the brand’s signature logo ponchos; shearling slippers, and felt versions of the popular Elephant bags. The Flamenco bag was also updated in shearling and an exclusive khaki colorway.

“The extensive offering provides the ultimate winter wardrobe alongside the brand’s sumptuous blankets,” said Net’s chief buying and merchandizing officer Lea Cranfield, under whom the retailer has been doubling down on its top-end luxury offering, with more runway pieces and wider assortments of top brands in the luxury realm.

Prices range from 350 pounds for a wool bralette to 4,550 pounds for a reversible shearling shirt-slash-jacket in the same khaki shade featured throughout the range.

“The collection captures a sense of coziness and modern luxury,” said Anderson, who delivered one of Paris Fashion Week’s blockbuster shows last September, getting the fashion circuit excited with his fresh take on surrealism — and viral stiletto heels, featuring everything from cracked egg yolks, to lilac soaps and red roses.

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Net-a-porter Scores Loewe Exclusive

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad