ITALIAN FRIENDS: Net-a-porter is launching today an exclusive initiative aimed at supporting the Italian Red Cross.

The luxury e-tailer selected a range of labels, including Aquazzura, Giuliva Heritage, Blazé Milano, Gianvito Rossi, Rosantica, Golden Goose, René Caovilla, Bea Bongiasca, Of Rare Origin and Tods, to develop 11 exclusive capsule collections, including ready-to-wear pieces, as well as footwear, accessories and jewelry.

In order to offer support to the thousands of volunteers who worked tirelessly during the coronavirus emergency, Net-a-porter will donate 20 percent of the sales of the limited-edition capsules to the Italian Red Cross.

“Italian style is renowned for being chic, glamorous and the ultimate in luxury. During this challenging time, we hope to highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and quality of Italian brands, while at the same time, bring the allure of an Italian summer to our customers,” said Net-a-porter global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz.

The launch of the process will be supported by the online retailer with a dedicated campaign.