While the pandemic has influenced fashion trends to skew toward athleisure and loungewear, the popularity of Netflix’s much discussed new show, “Bridgerton,” is making a case for swapping comfort clothing for more fanciful attire this spring.

The British period drama, which was adapted from author Julia Quinn’s historical romance novels, has exploded in popularity on the streaming service since its debut on Dec. 25 thanks to its dramatic love story, “Gossip Girl”-esque narrator and its opulent 1813 British society-inspired costumes.

Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland production company tapped costume designer Ellen Mirojnick to create the show’s period costumes, which were all custom made in the show’s own costume house staffed with 238 people designing everything from the corsets and floral embellishments to the fascinators and jewelry.

“The process of embellishing — I have to say, that was where the fun really began,” Mirojnick told WWD in a December interview. “We were very fortunate to live the designers dream — to be able to use color and accessories freely, and be able to try things and be bold and adventurous.”

Floral embellishments were a constant element of the costumes in “Bridgerton,” especially among the Featherington family who had the detail incorporated into their brightly colored dresses and headpieces. The Featherington family’s bright color palette contrasted that of the Bridgerton family’s, specifically the show’s protagonist Daphne Bridgerton, who looked to pale and neutral colored dresses that featured jewel details.

Considering the show’s immense popularity, its fanciful wardrobe may prove a sizable influence on spring 2021 fashion trends. Many designers and fashion brands have already shown collections that include romantic, regal-inspired pieces that give a nod to the British period drama.

Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, for one, anchored their spring 2021 collection in romantic mythology, designing floral-print prairie dresses complemented with sheer gloves and matching floral headpieces. The pieces resemble a more casual and modern version of the bright dresses worn by the Featherington sisters in the show.

Jeremy Scott, whose Moschino ready-to-wear spring 2021 collection was presented on 30-inch marionette models, also created a collection that resembled the show’s costumes. His spring 2021 collection focused on the art of dressmaking with Fifties couture-inspired pieces in hues of gold, pastel blue and light pink. The collection is seemingly a fit for Daphne Bridgerton’s character, who Mirojnick described as “a beautiful porcelain doll” with a “simplicity and elegance as if she was Grace Kelly.”

