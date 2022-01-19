Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two: See the Photos

The first official photos from the upcoming second season of “Bridgerton” are here.

On Wednesday, Netflix uploaded numerous images on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts, showing scenes featuring Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jesse, Golda Rosheuvel and newcomer Simone Ashley.

“Who’s ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for 💘luv💘??????” the caption on Instagram read. “Bridgerton season 2 March 25th!”

The second season of the popular Netflix series, created by Shonda Rhimes, will explore Lord Anthony’s journey to find love. The first season focused on his younger sister, Daphne Bridgerton, and her love interest Simon Basset.

It was revealed in February 2021 that Ashley would be playing Kate Sharma, the female lead and Anthony’s love interest for season two.

During Netflix’s first fan event — named Tudum, a play on the streaming service’s well-known sound — in September, the streaming service revealed a first look clip of an interaction between Anthony and Kate.

The show, which premiered December 2020, immediately became a phenomenon due to the chemistry between characters Daphne and Simon and the endless collection of fantastical costumes. Fans described “Bridgerton” as a clash between the original “Gossip Girl” and “Pride & Prejudice.”

In the show, Bailey, Dynevor, Coughlan, Jesse and Rosheuvel play Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington, Eloise Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, respectively.

Netflix renewed the series for a second season a month after it premiered. At the time, “Bridgerton” smashed Netflix records within a month and became the streamer’s fifth biggest launch in history with views from 82 million households.

In October, that record was beaten when Korean drama series “Squid Game” premiered. It topped “Bridgerton” with its 142 million views.

