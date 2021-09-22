×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

A.k.a. Brands Slips in Wall Street Debut

Fashion

ThirdLove Enters Activewear Arena

Netflix Reveals First Look at Britney Spears Documentary

The documentary, out on Sept. 28, will explore the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

FILE - Britney Spears arrives at
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Invision

Netflix’s “Britney vs Spears” is almost here.

On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed the poster and first official trailer of its highly anticipated documentary detailing Britney Spears’ life and her very publicized conservatorship, a legal arrangement in which she has no control over her own estate or other aspects of her life, in which she has been involuntary placed since 2008. A court grants a conservatorship for individuals who are unable to make a decision for themselves due to physical or mental limitations. The documentary will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 28.

The poster shows a detailed painting of the pop star as she holds her neck, as if it seems like she’s strangling herself. “No more secrets. No more silence,” the caption on Twitter read.

The trailer has snippets of Spears’ testimony from June, when she spoke in a Los Angeles courtroom fighting to end her conservatorship. “I just want my life back,” she said as the clip started.

Related Galleries

Then as the video continued, the voices of different people chimed in on their thoughts and findings regarding the conservatorship and the singer’s life.

“Britney had a fear that her family would barge in and take everything,” one woman said.

“What was going on inside the conservatorship and why was she still in one if she was ‘OK?’” another woman asked.

“Britney made other people a lot of money,” one said.

Netflix first revealed a sneak peek of the documentary, which is directed by Erin Lee Carr, on Tuesday. The post included an 18-second clip of a voicemail from Spears to a lawyer in 2009.

“Hi, my name is Britney Spears,” she said. “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”

Britney Spears fans hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Britney Spears' father agreed Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Britney Spears’ fans hold signs outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer’s conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, March 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. AP

Her father, Jamie Spears, has led her conservatorship from the beginning. However, earlier this month, he filed a petition to end it after a long legal battle and an immense push from fans on social media and in-person at the courts with the #FreeBritney movement.

In February, the #FreeBritney movement received an abundance of traction after the New York Times released its documentary, called “Framing Britney Spears,” detailing Spears’ life and her conservatorship. In March, Spears reportedly revealed she had seen parts of the documentary, which caused her to cry for two weeks.

Though Spears has been fighting her conservatorship for years, she was finally allowed to address the court directly in June. Since her father has filed a petition to end it, the arrangement may soon be nearing its end.

A few days after her father filed the court papers, Spears revealed she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on Instagram.

Watch the trailer for “Britney vs Spears” here.

READ MORE HERE:

Britney Spears Expands Her Brand Into Fashion and Lifestyle Space

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears and Epic Rights Partner on Fashion and Lifestyle Merchandise

Britney Spears’ VMA Style

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Netflix’s 'Britney vs Spears': What to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad