Netflix Reveals First Look at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three

Netflix has revealed a first look at its third season of “Emily in Paris.”

On Thursday, the official streaming service’s social media accounts posted a number of stills from the hit show’s upcoming season, revealing the return of the series main cast and some other familiar faces.

“The cast of Emily in Paris serving *tres chic* first looks,” the caption on Instagram read. “😭💕 Season 3 coming soon!”

One photo shows the main character, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) sitting with her best friends Mindy and Camille (played by Ashley Park and Camille Razat, respectively) in a café laughing.

Emily’s love interests Gabriel and Alfie (played by Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount) are also seen in the photos, as well as her coworkers Luc and Julien and her tough-as-nails boss Sylvie Grateau (played by Bruno Gouery, Samuel Arnold and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, respectively).

Collins also teased the upcoming third season on her official Instagram account.

“First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!!” she captioned it. “Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles…Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot wait for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride…”

Though Netflix has not yet revealed an official release date, fans suspect the third season will be released later this year. The show’s first and second season premiered in October 2020 and December 2021, respectively.

The series made a splash after its first season premiere when viewers couldn’t get enough of the characters’ style and over-the-top storyline set in Paris. It’s no wonder the costumes caught the eyes of so many as it was designed by legendary costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sex and the City.”

“I enjoy what I do. I feel like I do it intelligently. I have a philosophy of my own. Basically, I like happy clothes,” Field told WWD in May 2021. “So I have tended to do successful romantic comedies through the years.”

However, the fashion portrayed in the first season garnered some criticism in that how Emily dresses is not French at all. Field also told WWD her thoughts on criticism.

“The French are like that. They don’t like anything,” she said. “And I’ve known the French for many, many years. I think people have a right to say what they want to say. In the meantime, from what I understand from here in Paris is that everybody is watching it. At the end of the day, that’s what counts. I don’t think Americans found it cliché at all.”